Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

Obituaries

BETHANY, MO: Albert “Al Joe” Joseph Spence, 78, Bethany, MO passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

He was born June 10, 1939 in Bethany, Missouri the son of Cecil Raymond and Mildred Irene (Sullivan) Spence. They preceded him in death.

Al Joe was a deputy circuit clerk for the Harrison County Clerk and Recorders Office for over 30 years. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Bethany.

He is survived by his sister, Linda (Curt) Weddle, Maryville, MO; nephews, Tim (Kim) Weddle, Christopher (Laura) Weddle, Todd (Heather) Weddle; great nieces and nephews, Andrew (Becky) Weddle, Becca (Drew) Hooper, Benjamin, Jackson, Katie, and John Weddle.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home where friends may call from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

