Republican-Clipper photo

Water line break floods street: Bethany crews look for the source of a break in a water line on North 22nd Street on Friday evening. The break in the four-inch water main punched through the asphalt pavement and water poured down the hill. Water supervisor George Hulet said the break occurred further up the street and damaged the pavement near O’Reilly Auto Parts. The line was patched later in the evening.