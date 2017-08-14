Republican-Clipper photos

Volleyball draws a crowd: Haley Doolittle, center, sends the ball over the net during the volleyball scrimmage Friday night at the South Harrison Middle School. South Harrison will be playing volleyball as a new girls’ sport during the 2017 season. The team is coached by Brett Ewald who led the team through a demonstration of teamwork during the 45-minute scrimmage. Bulldog fans packed the bleachers in the gym for the event which was held prior to a barbecue hosted by the Bulldog Boosters. South Harrison will be playing in a jamboree on Aug. 17 at Rock Port and will open the season on Aug. 23 at Lathrop.