Theodore “Ted” M. Kantor, 1938-2017

Ted (78) passed away on Wednesday, July 19, at his home in Gilman City, MO after over a 2 and ½ year long struggle on hospice with the love of his life (Vicky) and his faithful companion “Lulu” by his side.

He was born on November 18th, 1938 in Stratton, NE the son of Mathew and Agnes (Kacerik) Kantor. They preceded him in death along with his sister Florence Horinek, and his brothers Daniel and Melvin.

Survivors include the love of his life and caregiver, Vicky Gautreau. Sons, Brian of Wichita, KS; Richard (Patricia) of Windsor, MO; Ted III (Tanya) of Nashville, IL; Chris (Tricia) of Butler, MO and daughter Marcheta (John) Collins of Galesburg, IL. Ted also had 4 stepchildren which he loved as much as his own children. They are David (Sherri) Gautreau of Omaha, NE; Letitia (Kyle) Peterson of Albuquerque, NM; Amy (Glenn) Shannon of Bellevue, NE and Shara (Adam) Smith of Council Bluffs, IA. There are oodles and oodles of grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.