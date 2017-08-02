Striker (Gail) Sanders, 1955-2017

RIDGEWAY, MO: Striker (Gail) Sanders, 62, Ridgeway, MO passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017 at his home in Ridgeway, MO.

He was born January 26, 1955 in Bethany, MO the son of Russell Gene and Maurine (Weathers) Sanders.

Striker grew up on his parent’s farm in Coffey, MO and attended Coffey School where he was well known for his good-natured humor and mechanical ability.

Striker was a truck driver and mechanic for Dale Ruff in Bethany, MO in the 80’s and 90’s. They also raced cars during this time. After working for Dale Ruff, he went to work for Wieland Hauling until August 2015.

Striker was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a friend to everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Rose Ann.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Sanders, of the home; 6 daughters, Connie Hoover, Independence, MO, Michelle Kanzler, Kansas City, MO, Stacy Auguste, Lori Niffen both of Clarksville, TN, Dulcie Dick, New Orleans, LA, and Jasmine Sanders, St. Joseph, MO; sister, Jean Myers, Coffey, MO; brother, Larry Sanders, Bethany, MO; and 10 grandchildren.

Graveside Services and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 3 in Antioch Cemetery, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO where friends may call after NOON on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com