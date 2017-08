Submitted photo

Slow pitch winners: The coed slow pitch double elimination tournament was held August 5. The Four Creeks Ranch team defeated the Flaming Armadillos for first place. Back row, left to right: Kris Cox, Ryan Rector, Bailey Perkins, Brett Perkins, Quentin Hogan, Ryan Cox and David Claycomb. Front row, left to right: Donna Hurt, Sarah Hanson, Chelsea Rector, Kelsey Stephens, Rachael Stricken and Nancy Claycomb.