Republican-Clipper photo

Safety barricade being built: Construction crews set the forms for a new concrete barrier for the race track at the Northwest Missouri State Fairgrounds. The Keith Ledgerwood and Josh Glenn crews are working on the 8-foot-tall fence that will protect spectators at this year’s fair. Glenn said a second fence will be built to protect spectators in the new viewing area for the disabled in front of the grandstands. A new sidewalk has been poured in front of the grandstands as part of other improvements made at the fairgrounds.