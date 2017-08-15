Ronald V. “Flap” Gardner, 1940-2017

PATTONSBURG, MO: Ronald V. “Flap” Gardner, 77, of Pattonsburg, MO passed away at his home on Sunday, August 13, 2017.

He was born June 15, 1940, the son of Virgil L. and Helen B. (Lowrey) Gardner.

He was a farmer and bulldozer owner/operator. He once worked at the cap factory and owned and operated a sawmill in Pattonsburg. He was a member of the Lions Club and a Methodist by faith. He supported his community and many local organizations. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and westerns. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and visiting over a cup of coffee. He quickly made new friends wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna R. (Woodring) Gardner; son, Leslie “Buckwheat” Gardner; his parents; one brother, Robert “Banny” Gardner; two nephews, Bradley Gardner and Sebastian Woodring; and one niece, Cassandra Hopfenzitz.

Survivors include three daughters, Lisa (Ted) Meadows of Hannibal, MO; Laura Gardner and Travis Moore of Pattonsburg; and Linda Adler of Pattonsburg; four grandchildren, Tony Meadows, Sunnie Adler, Clark Adler, and Payton Adler; two brothers, Randall “Pete” Gardner and Ernie Gardner; 10 nieces and 12 nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17 at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Memorials may be made to Pattonsburg Senior Center, Pattonsburg, Athletic Department, Lyon’s Club, and/or Comfort Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com