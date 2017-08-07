Roberta May Miles, 1935 – 2017

Trenton, MO: Roberta May Miles, 82, Trenton, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 at a Trenton, MO nursing home.

She was born January 22, 1935 in Harrison County, Missouri the daughter of Morley and Gertrude (Tripp) Jennings.

Survivors include her children, Linda Miles, Trenton, MO, Richard Miles, Kansas City, MO and Jerry Miles; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a sister, Nancy Jennings, Excelsior Springs, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.