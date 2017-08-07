Robert Leroy Hammond, 1950 – 2017

Blythedale, MO: Robert Leroy Hammond, 67, Blythedale, MO, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017 at a Bethany, Missouri nursing home with his wife of 46 years at his side.

He leaves his wife, Amy Hammond, of the home; daughters, Angela (Renato) Santos and Amanda (Bryce) Brockel; grandsons, Michael Cherry and Seth (Sage) Drawbough,; granddaughter, Mackenzie Cherry; great-grandson, Bentley Drawbough,; sisters, Margaret Coccitto and Joyce (Paul) Petri, and brother, Paul Hammond Jr.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.