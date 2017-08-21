Robert Gene Hancock

Robert Gene Hancock, lately of Ridgeway, MO died on August 12, 2017. Robert was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania in 1942. In 1960 he married Billie Eileen Faulkner in New Kensington.

Robert spent most of his life in sales and worked longest in heating and cooling, both in his own sales and installation business and for other suppliers.

He loved to fish, and he loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. But most of his time was spent in the service of his family, who dearly loved him and will miss him until they meet again.

His son Jeffrey Keith Hancock preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife; sons: Robert Gene Hancock, Lee, New Hampshire, Stephen Eric Hancock, Laie, Hawaii, 5 Grandchildren;  one Great Grandchild.

Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Memorial service at a later date. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

Programs on Boys State

Renovations spruce up the senior center

Chosen for FFA honor band

Great American Eclipse to be 'thrill of a lifetime'

Contractor expects to complete 30th Street by Nov. 21 deadline

Homeless woman faces vehicle tampering charge

Eagleville's Randy Rinehart finds success in hunting dog competition

GEC hosts annual membership meeting at South Harrison High School

Eagleville student awarded MU scholarship

Alan Francis plans to keep on pitching

Book highlights J.C. Penney's Missouri connections

Coming together

Class photos displayed on video board at school

Fenimore appointed to federal judgeship

French students take a Paris and Mediterranean cruise

Safety barricade being built

Let 'er burn

Alan Francis stays on top of horseshoe pitching world

Genealogy Library to house class composites

City may delay MDC lake project

