Robert Gene Hancock, lately of Ridgeway, MO died on August 12, 2017. Robert was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania in 1942. In 1960 he married Billie Eileen Faulkner in New Kensington.

Robert spent most of his life in sales and worked longest in heating and cooling, both in his own sales and installation business and for other suppliers.

He loved to fish, and he loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. But most of his time was spent in the service of his family, who dearly loved him and will miss him until they meet again.

His son Jeffrey Keith Hancock preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife; sons: Robert Gene Hancock, Lee, New Hampshire, Stephen Eric Hancock, Laie, Hawaii, 5 Grandchildren; one Great Grandchild.

Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Memorial service at a later date.