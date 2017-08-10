Richard L. “Dick” Hillyard, 1935-2017

BETHANY, MO: Richard L. “Dick” Hillyard, 81, Bethany, MO passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at his home in Bethany, MO.

He was born October 13, 1935 in New Hampton, Missouri the son of Lloyd William and Beryl E. (Flint) Hillyard.

On June 26, 1955 he married Rosetta Gard in Bethany, MO. She survives of the home.

Dick was a graduate of Bethany High School. He was the owner of Hillyard Sawmill in Bethany, MO until he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Eugene, Duane, and Dallas Hillyard.

He is also survived by 2 sons, Randy (Carla) Hillyard, Bethany, MO, Micky (Peggy) Hillyard, Bethany, MO; 2 daughters, Becky (Mark) Wiley, Ridgeway, MO, Debbie Woodring, Bethany, MO; sister, Carol Provance Hodges (Bob) Bethany, MO; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Graveside Services and burial will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harrison County Food Pantry and/or Bethany Public Library in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com