Juanita V. Packer, 1914-2017

BETHANY, MO: Juanita V. (Gibson) Packer, 103, Bethany, passed away August 10, 2017, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville, where she lived since February 2016.

She was born March 8, 1914, to Carral and Lucy (Brown) Gibson, north of Melbourne, MO.

She married Charles Albert Ratliff in 1933, and to this marriage, a son, Carral and a daughter, Janet were born. Albert passed away in 1941. She married Ralph Martin in 1944, and they had a daughter Cheryl. They were later divorced.

She attended Kirksville College (Truman State) to earn her teaching certificate and taught in rural schools, working in factories and retail in the summer. She began her career at the Harrison County FSD office in June 1952, retiring as director in 1979

Juanita and Edwin Packer were married in 1961, and they enjoyed their family, gardening and traveling and were active in their church. He passed away in 2002.

Juanita was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church, and was a member of First Baptist Church, both in Bethany, Missouri, at the time of her death.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Carral; daughter and son-in law; Janet and Charles Wilson; parents; and siblings, Pauline Gibson, Mary Lovell, Fern Miller and Dale Gibson.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Charles) Woody, Princeton KY; step-daughter Mamie (Steve) Easton, Maryville; grandchildren Sandi (David) Inman, Blue Springs MO; Doug (Alice) Wilson, Odessa, MO; Carol (Brad) Conaway, Princeton, KY; Cindy (Brian) Brannam; Mt Juliet TN; Christen (Andrew) Garland, Sterling, VA; Brian (Abby) Easton, LaVista NE; Jeff (Cristiana) Easton, Toronto, Ontario; Jennifer (Jason) Eaton, Lawrence KS: 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and her sister Faye Kim, Thomasville GA.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant #1 (Cat Creek) Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church of Bethany Building Fund and/or Gideons International in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com