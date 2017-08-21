Jason Robert Redmond, 1974 – 2017

BETHANY, MO: Jason Robert Redmond, 43, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017 as a result of a car accident near Bethany.

He was born June 5, 1974 in Bethany, Missouri the son of Robert and Debra L. (Buntin) Redmond.

On June 21, 2014, he married Debbie Crabtree in Bethany, MO.

Jason was employed by Smithfield. He played in the Crooked River Band as their drummer and also enjoyed being a D.J.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Debra and Wesley Burton.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie, and daughter, Sylvia, both of the home; 3 sons, Kyle (Paige) Redmond and Tyler Redmond, both of Ridgeway, MO and Mike Landes, Bethany, MO; granddaughter, Rosalynn Redmond, Ridgeway, MO; father and step-mother, Robert and Orakay Redmond, Stanberry, MO; grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Buntin, Stanberry, MO; siblings, Bradley Redmond, St. Louis, MO, Amy (Dirk) Cassidy. Stanberry, MO, Traci (Wes) Wagner, Barnard, MO, Kelli Green, Zach (Tammy) Sparks, and Chance (Leslie) Redmond, all of Stanberry, MO and Leeanna (Jordon) Burton, Albany, MO; and 17 nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Allen Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Family Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.