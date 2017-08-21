Jason Robert Redmond, 1974 – 2017

Obituaries

BETHANY, MO: Jason Robert Redmond, 43, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017 as a result of a car accident near Bethany.

He was born June 5, 1974 in Bethany, Missouri the son of Robert and Debra L. (Buntin) Redmond.

On June 21, 2014, he married Debbie Crabtree in Bethany, MO.

Jason was employed by Smithfield. He played in the Crooked River Band as their drummer and also enjoyed being a D.J.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Debra and Wesley Burton.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie, and daughter, Sylvia, both of the home; 3 sons, Kyle (Paige) Redmond and Tyler Redmond, both of Ridgeway, MO and Mike Landes, Bethany, MO; granddaughter, Rosalynn Redmond, Ridgeway, MO; father and step-mother, Robert and Orakay Redmond, Stanberry, MO; grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Buntin, Stanberry, MO; siblings, Bradley Redmond, St. Louis, MO, Amy (Dirk) Cassidy. Stanberry, MO, Traci (Wes) Wagner, Barnard, MO, Kelli Green, Zach (Tammy) Sparks, and Chance (Leslie) Redmond, all of Stanberry, MO and Leeanna (Jordon) Burton, Albany, MO; and 17 nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Allen Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Family Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Programs on Boys State

Programs on Boys State

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 21, 2017
Renovations spruce up the senior center

Renovations spruce up the senior center

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 20, 2017
Chosen for FFA honor band

Chosen for FFA honor band

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 19, 2017
Great American Eclipse to be ‘thrill of a lifetime’

Great American Eclipse to be ‘thrill of a lifetime’

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 18, 2017
Contractor expects to complete 30th Street by Nov. 21 deadline

Contractor expects to complete 30th Street by Nov. 21 deadline

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 17, 2017
Homeless woman faces vehicle tampering charge

Homeless woman faces vehicle tampering charge

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 16, 2017
Eagleville’s Randy Rinehart finds success in hunting dog competition

Eagleville’s Randy Rinehart finds success in hunting dog competition

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 16, 2017
GEC hosts annual membership meeting at South Harrison High School

GEC hosts annual membership meeting at South Harrison High School

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 15, 2017
Eagleville student awarded MU scholarship

Eagleville student awarded MU scholarship

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 13, 2017
Alan Francis plans to keep on pitching

Alan Francis plans to keep on pitching

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 12, 2017
Book highlights J.C. Penney’s Missouri connections

Book highlights J.C. Penney’s Missouri connections

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 11, 2017
Coming together

Coming together

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 10, 2017
Class photos displayed on video board at school

Class photos displayed on video board at school

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 10, 2017
Fenimore appointed to federal judgeship

Fenimore appointed to federal judgeship

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 09, 2017
French students take a Paris and Mediterranean cruise

French students take a Paris and Mediterranean cruise

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 08, 2017
Safety barricade being built

Safety barricade being built

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 07, 2017
Let ‘er burn

Let ‘er burn

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 06, 2017
Alan Francis stays on top of horseshoe pitching world

Alan Francis stays on top of horseshoe pitching world

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 05, 2017
Genealogy Library to house class composites

Genealogy Library to house class composites

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 04, 2017
City may delay MDC lake project

City may delay MDC lake project

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: August 03, 2017

Leave a Reply