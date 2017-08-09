Ida Marie Robertson, 1924-2017

BETHANY, MO: Ida Marie Robertson, 93, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

She was born July 30, 1924 in Harrison County, MO the daughter of W.V. “Pete” and Ruby Marie (Triplett) McGowen.

On May 20, 1944 she married Cloyd Robertson in Bethany, MO. He preceded her in death on March 13, 1970.

Ida was a homemaker and also worked as a lunch lady and cook for the grade school for 19 years. She was a member of Rebecca Lodge and the Eastern Star.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Franklin McGowen; infant sister, Virginia McGowen; granddaughter, Tarinda Robertson; and great grandson, Darrik Robertson.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Larry (Valinda) Robertson, Savannah, MO, Garry (Charmayne) Robertson, Kenneth (Sheila) Robertson, Janie (Phill) Martz, all of Bethany, MO, Barbara (Bryan) Ragan, Independence, MO; and sister, Etta Jane Asher, Independence, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund and/or United Methodist Church Building Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com