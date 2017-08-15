GEC hosts annual membership meeting at South Harrison High School

-
GEC annual membership meeting: Dereck Bowman, Bethany, speaks to Grundy Electric Cooperative’s large crowd about his experience at the youth tour in Washington, D.C.
Boy Scout Troop 100 members Andrew Paniamogan and Detroyt Linthacum recite the Pleadge of Allegiance to the American Flag during the GEC annual membership meeting. Peggy Boulware of GEC was adjusting the microphone.
A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s annual membership meeting held August 3 at the South Harrison High School. Prior to the business meeting, over 400 members and guests enjoyed the evening meal served by the Harrison County 4-H members and entertainment by the Marks Family from Jefferson City.
