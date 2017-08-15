GEC hosts annual membership meeting at South Harrison High School

A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s annual membership meeting held August 3 at the South Harrison High School. Prior to the business meeting, over 400 members and guests enjoyed the evening meal served by the Harrison County 4-H members and entertainment by the Marks Family from Jefferson City.

