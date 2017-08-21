Ernest Lyle Klindt, 1926-2017

Obituaries

BETHANY, MO: Ernest Lyle Klindt, 91, Bethany, MO passed away on August 18, 2017 at a Bethany, MO hospital.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather.

He was born on May 18, 1926 to Charles Detlef and Esther Irene (Taggart) Klindt. He was the sixth of seven children. After graduating from Bethany High School in 1943, he continued to help his dad on the farm until May 18, 1944, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He turned 18 the day after he enlisted. He served in the U.S. Navy from May 17, 1944 to June 14, 1946. Most of his time in the service was spent on the U.S.S. Chenango.

Following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he farmed and retired from the U.S. Post Office in Albany, Missouri. His hobby through the years had been woodworking. He built beautiful furniture for his family, such as computer desks, bookcases, hope chests, a sideboard, bedroom furniture, file cabinets, and a medicine cabinet.

He married Ruby Genevieve (Flynn) Klindt on September 1, 1946 when he was 20 years old. From this union, two children lived to adulthood, Christopher Lynn Klindt and Peggy Jeannette (Klindt) Taylor.

Ernest is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; a daughter, Katherine Ann Klindt; a grandson, Jason Lyle Klindt; his parents; and siblings, Chester, Kenneth, Charles, and John Klindt, and Marjorie Hatten.

He is survived by a son, Chris Klindt; a daughter, Peggy (Klindt) Taylor; two grandsons, Mike Klindt and Joseph Taylor; one granddaughter, Kelly (Taylor) Iezzi; two great granddaughters, Sheridan Klindt and Ruby Klindt; a great great granddaughter, Myla Santulli; and a sister, Mary (Klindt) Mason.

Memorial Services with Military Rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date in Antioch Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Antioch Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

