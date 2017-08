Randy Rinehart, a 2017 North Harrison graduate, has been compiling wins this summer on the national hunting dog circuit.

Randy’s latest victory was when he took first place in the Trader Inc. Youth Challenge in Troy, Iowa, for the second year in a row. The event involves releasing a hound to track and then tree a raccoon in the non-harvest sport.

