Grand River, IA; – E. Ruby (Boner) Wallace was born on March 28, 1934 to Clarence and Mae Boner in Albany and passed away Friday, August 11, 2017 in Creston, Iowa.

She married Robert L. Wallace Sr. on January 6, 1951. He preceded her in death December 31, 1998.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kathy, sister Mary Hannon and brother Blewford Boner.

Survivors: daughter, Patricia Hayden, who she lived with in Grand River, IA; sons, Robert L. Wallace, Jr., Brookfield, MO; Kenny Wallace, St. James, MO; Danny Wallace, Eagleville, MO; brothers, Clarence Boner, Omaha, NE; Richard Boner, Prairie City, IA; Charles Boner, Trenton, MO; sisters, Ann Hedell, Omaha, NE; Etta Landrum, Centertown, MO; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Ruby loved going to Bethany and listening to Country Music and doing word seek puzzles.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 15 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Hall Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 9:00 AM Tuesday morning. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com