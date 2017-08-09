14Submitted photo

Coming together: The 5th annual, community wide “Ladies Day” was held Saturday, August 5th, at the Eckard’s Community Room. There were close to 70 women of all denominations that came together for a morning of fellowship and sharing an uplifting message by Jennie Percell from St. Joseph.

She is married to Keith Percell, a former resident of Bethany who currently heads the East Hills Church of Christ.

The event was hosted by the Bethany Church of Christ who also provided a free luncheon.