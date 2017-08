Alan Francis has cemented his reputation as the greatest horseshoe pitcher in the 102 years since it became a worldwide competitive sport.

The Blythedale native won his 22nd title Saturday in the National Horseshoe Pitchers Assn. World Tournament in St. George, Utah, adding to his already overflowing trophy case.

