Programs on Boys State

Republican-Clipper photo

Program on Boys State: South Harrison student Kinser Corbett discussed activities at the recent session of Missouri Boys State in Warrensburg during a talk at last Thursday’s meeting of the Bethany Rotary Club. Corbett is pictured with Rotary Club President Curt Kimble. Kinser and fellow student Wyatt Ellis were selected as delegates to Boys State by the sponsoring Bethany American Legion Post and the Rotary Club. Wyatt was attending the Missouri State Fair and couldn’t attend the Rotary Club meeting.