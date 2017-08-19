Submitted photo

Chosen for FFA honor band: South Harrison FFA member Fayne Hamilton, center, will be on stage and in the spotlight during the 2017 National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis. Hamilton is pictured with South Harrison band director Ted Keck and FFA advisor Katie Harvey.

Hamilton, a senior and the son of Tim and Delcena Hamilton, was selected to play tuba in the National FFA Band. He submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide. The FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Hamilton will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention. Dow Agrosciences sponsors the National FFA Band.