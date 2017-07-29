RIDGEWAY, MO: Tracy Crossley, 46, a resident of rural Ridgeway, passed away July 21, 2017 at Bethany Care Center, Bethany, MO.

Tracy was born April 27, 1971, in Albany, MO, the daughter of Bob and Nancy (Holcomb) Fountain Bender; both of whom preceded her in death.

Tracy was married to Chris Crossley. They shared 14 years together.

Survivors include her husband, Chris, of the home; her children, Heather Crossley, Independence, MO, Jesse (Caitlyn) Snead, Albany, MO, Dillon (Nicole) Moad, Bethany, MO, Chris Crossley II, Des Moines, IA, Cody and Michael Guy, both of Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Dwyatt, Millie, Jackie, Mea, Carson, Kamron, Caitlin, and Alexis; Father, Roy Bender; 2 brothers, Tommy and Bryan Bender; and her aunt, Mary (Bill) Courter.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO with Pastor Tom Hogan officiating. Burial will follow in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Tracy Crossley Memorial Fund, to be designated later, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.