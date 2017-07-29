Republican-Clipper photo

Old tavern goes down: A track hoe excavator takes a bite out of the stucco wall of an old building on South 15th Street, across from Hope Royale. The building was once occupied by The Tap Room, a longtime downtown watering hole. It had been closed for many years and had fallen into disrepair. Attempts had been made to locate the owner, who reportedly lives in Great Britain, but he failed to respond to violation notices. The city ordered the demolition of the building earlier this year. The Red Rock company of Hamilton took down the building and hauled away the debris last week.