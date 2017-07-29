James Robert Dye, Jr., 1944- 2017

James Robert Dye Jr., 73, of St. Joseph, formerly of Trenton, Missouri, passed away from this life after his RSVP was sent stating he would be spending part of his birthday with his family in Heaven, on July 23, 2017.

Jim was born on July 23, 1944, in Trenton, Missouri to the late James “Bob” Robert, Sr. and Juanita (Ellis) Dye. Jim’s great-grandmother, mother and mother-in-law all died on his birthday.

Jim attended Trenton High School, and was voted most “dependable boy” which was noted in his yearbook. He always held a special place in his heart for his hometown of Trenton and the Trenton High School Class of 1963. He had a wonderful group of school friends, maintaining some very close friendships until his passing. He was a bit of a wild guy during his youth. Jim’s dad always told him that he would never live to see the age of 21, but he surprised Bob by proving him wrong.

Jim proudly served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Kansas, and was later stationed in Germany.

On December 10, 1967, he married the love of his life, Deborah Elaine Johnson at the Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton, Missouri. On this day, two people were joined in marriage, but equally important was that Jim officially added the Johnsons to his heart as family. Together, Jim and Debbie celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Jim spent his working career primarily at two places, McCarty’s Market in Trenton and Hope Haven Industries in Chillicothe. After many years at Hope Haven, he earned the position of workshop manager. There he made a huge impact on lives of the special employees. He cared very deeply for these friends, always keeping their best interest at heart.

He retired from full time employment in 2005, when he and Deborah moved to St. Joseph to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

“Jimmy” (as he was referred to by many) was an honorable man who would do anything to help someone out, having a special spot in his heart for veterans. Jim had a quick wit and wicked sense of humor that was not always considered politically correct.

His diseases affected him in ways he hated including his inability to communicate verbally, see clearly and move his body. He faced his health issues bravely and rolled the dice when he opted to have brain surgery to help his Parkinson’s Disease, as a last ditch effort in the summer of 2016. The surgery resulted in numerous extreme complications and offered no relief of his symptoms or overall success.

In his earlier days, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting mushrooms, antique shopping with Debbie and watching Tarzan movies. After retirement, he enjoyed panning for gold, genealogy, playing on his computer and metal detecting. He was key in founding the Pony Express Prospectors Club in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by an infant brother, mother and father-in-law LaVern & Lucille Johnson, brother-in-law Mike Johnson (who he considered a brother), special family friend Don “Butch” Sires, uncle Billie Jack Dye and several aunts, uncles and pets.

Surviving family left to miss his humor and happy times when he was his “old self” are his wife Deborah “Debbie” Dye (Trenton High School Class of 1967), St. Joseph, Missouri (formerly of Trenton); daughter Rachael Dye Arney and her husband Scott (who Jim considered his son); grandson Mason Worth Arney (who loved his grandpa unconditionally and without end), all of St. Joseph, Missouri; Scott’s parents Larry & Carolyn Arney, Mount Moriah, Missouri. Jim is also survived by two sisters Judy Dye (Valerie), Carol Meeks (Larry); sisters-in-law Sandra Wintermeyer and Lana (Perry-Johnson) Buckridge (Randy); brothers-in-law Duane “J.D.” Johnson (Peg) and Eldon Wintermeyer; Dye-side nieces Heather Ehrhardt (Stan) and Laurie Douglas; Johnson-side nieces/nephews Andy Johnson (Mary), Chris Johnson (Brandy), Lauri Cox (Brett), Kathy Verbick (Glen), and Amanda Johnson-Sollars (who he trusted very much and was a special medical caregiver to Uncle Jim) (Darrin); aunt Lorraine Allsup; cousins, numerous other family and close friends.

Per Jim’s wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, Missouri, where his daughter is a Funeral Director. There will be a register book at the funeral home for friends and family to sign. Friends living outside of St. Joseph area are encouraged to call the funeral home (816-232-3355) to have their names added to the book as an offering of condolences to Deborah, Rachael, Scott & Mason.

May happy memories of Jim Dye be a blessing to you.

A Celebration of Life to honor Jim will be held at a later date in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The family requests memorial donations to the Green Hills Animal Shelter, 3041 E. 10th St., Trenton, MO 64683 or any local food bank serving the needs of children.