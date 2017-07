Submitted photo

Helping out: David Thomas (president) and Elaina Doty (treasurer), asked for help with the cleanup of Oakland Cemetery in Cainsville after the storms. Some 16 volunteers showed up and worked hard. Oakland, like other cemeteries, is low on funds and would appreciate donations and help. Those who assisted in the clean up included: David, Diane, Elaina, Michael, Brenda, Joe, Chris, Charlotte, Billy, Harrison, Janet, Kenny, Joe, Chris, Bill, Virginia.