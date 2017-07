Some of the cub scouts from Pack 203 attended camp at Mozingo Cub Scout camp hosted by the Loess District of the BSA Pony Express Council. Camp ran from Thursday July 13, through Saturday July 15, and gave all of the boys an opportunity to learn a variety of skills. Archery, the water slides, and dancing with the Mic-O-Say Tribe were among some of the favorite activities of Pack 203.