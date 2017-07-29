Republican-Clipper photo

Baptists serve first responders: Members of the Baptist Church held an appreciation event Friday night for area first responders at the parking lot of the Bethany library. Julie Kunce, Rita McCall and Cynthia Provance were serving area probation officer Chad Smith. Area police officers, ambulance personnel and other emergency responders and their families were invited to the dinner. Ryan Kunce, pastor of the First Baptist Church, said the emergency personnel do not get sufficient thanks for the jobs they do. “We just wanted to show our appreciation and our love,” he said.