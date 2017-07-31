Alva L. Taff, 1947-2017

CAINSVILLE, MO: Alva Lewis Taff, 70, Cainsville, MO passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Pearl’s II Eden for Elders, Princeton, MO.

He was born July 21, 1947 in Princeton, MO the son of Lewis W. and Helen D. (Brown) Taff. They preceded him in death.

Alva was a graduate of Princeton High School in 1965 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #158 AF&AM, Atchison, KS. He worked as a farmer and then drove the school bus for 30 years. He enjoyed welding, blacksmithing, and participating in softball and pool tournaments.

Alva is survived by his son, Brian (Ammie) Taff, Cainsville, MO; brother, Larry (Carolyn) Taff, Blythedale, MO; sister, Rita Taff, Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Lane and Jessica Taff, Jaron Steinman; great grandchild, Braxton Lee Taff; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Goshen Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Goshen Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com