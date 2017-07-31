Final Lap

Alex Sebastian Andreas Naylor, age 29, of Lineville, Iowa the son of Gene Naylor and Ulla Peterhansel, was born on August 18, 1987 in Des Moines, Iowa. He left this life on July 22, 2017 in a motorcycle accident near his home.

Alex spent some of his younger years in and around Des Moines, Iowa and Northern California with his mother. During elementary school he returned to rural Lineville with his dad and later his own residence.

Even as a baby Alex was a daredevil; whether it be building a ramp at the bottom of a big hill to jump his Big Wheel or taking off on his skateboard. He was also an excellent soccer player during his elementary years in Urbandale.

Alex and his mother shared a love for music, particularly Collective Soul and Rammstein. Alex and his dad were always a team and shared a love for working on race cars, go-karts, and just hanging out.

Alex took up his love for racing at a very young age. With his dad right by his side along with the pit crew of Alan Jensen, Brandon Brown, Deanna Hill, and Firde Hill, they were off to the races. Alex never disappointed with his racing performances. He and his crew raced at locations including Newton and Jamaica, Iowa as well as Kansas City, Missouri where he won over 200 main events. He was the only person to win four track championships in one year at the Newton track.

During his formative years you could find Alex toddling around at the farm and shop taking in all the knowledge he needed to later open up his own mechanic shop. After graduating from Central Decatur High School in 2005 Alex opened up his own business, Naylor Motorsports. Despite no formal mechanic training he was able to use just his excellent natural abilities to make his business successful for many years to come.

His nieces and nephews loved their “Uncle Al” tremendously and learned many a life lesson from him. He was treasured by his friends, loved unequivocally by his siblings and relentlessly by his parents. Alex knew everyone, made friends easily and never judged folks. He had a heart of gold and was generous and always willing to help anyone out. He lived life to the fullest with his stellar dry wit he never missed a moment to make people laugh and shake their heads. We will always remember Alex most for the selfless guy that he was never expecting anything in return.