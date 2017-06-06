Velma Ruth Johnson, 59 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday (May 30, 2017) at her daughter’s home in Kirksville.

Velma is survived by her husband, Rick Johnson of Kirksville; her mother, Beatrice Harger of Kirksville; one daughter, Angela Jill Danielson and husband Ron of Kirksville; one son, Isaiah “Precious” Parsons and wife Lisa of Tulsa, OK; two step-sons, Shelton and Preston Johnson of Columbia, MO; four grandchildren, Audrey, Isaac, Eva and Eli Danielson; three brothers, Bill Sayre of Hamilton, OH, Curtis Harger of Nevada, MO, and Ron Harrelson of Jacksonville, FL; and three sisters, Jackie Gleason of Kirksville, Lonna Truitt of Springfield, MO and Amy Jo Feeney of Kirksville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Sayre; two sisters, Rhonda and Melia; and one brother, Carey.

Velma grew up in Newton, IA and moved to Novinger, MO as a child, where she graduated from Novinger High School in 1976. She graduated from Buena Vista College with her Bachelor’s degree, and from University of St. Louis with her master’s degree. Her passions were children and education. She taught primarily Kindergarten in the school districts of Novinger, Kirksville and North Harrison.

The one word to describe her was humor. She loved to laugh, loved her family and greatly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also had a love for Elvis and visiting Las Vegas.

She attended the First United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Novinger School with Pastor Richard Northcutt officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Velma Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit North Harrison and Novinger graduates entering the field of education.

Those wishing to carpool to the service should meet at North Harrison High School at 10:30am on Friday, June 9.