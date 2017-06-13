Republican-Clipper photo

Skull found near Cainsville: Sheriff Josh Eckerson holds a partial skull that was found last week next to the Thompson River, north of Cainsville. The bridge of the nose can be seen at the bottom of the skull. Eckerson said there was no obvious sign of trauma to the cap of the skull. A passerby found the skull and brought it to the sheriff’s office. There were no other remains. Eckerson said it appeared that the skull may have washed up during high water. He plans to take the remains to the Anthropology Department at the University of Missouri in an attempt to determine the age. “It looks like it would be pretty old,” Eckerson said.