Memorial ceremony at Miriam Cemetery

After placing the wreaths at the crosses, veterans line up for a gun salute at Miriam Cemetery Sunday, May 28.
A sign with all military emblems was placed in Miriam Cemetery during the Memorial ceremony.
Republican-Clipper photos–
Kierra Shelby, a sophomore at South Harrison stands at the podium with hand on heart singing the “National Anthem” at the Memorial ceremony.
