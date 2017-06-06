Laveta Christine Meinecke, 81, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2017 in Bethany, MO. Laveta Christine Meinecke, 81, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2017 in Bethany, MO.

She was born on January 17, 1936 in Cainsville, MO, to Oral and Helen Meinecke and grew up on the family farm with her seven siblings. Laveta is survived by her sisters Jerri DeLong, Omaha, NE; Jane Hudson, Bolivar, MO; and Roberta Willis, Cainsville, MO.

She enjoyed singing and, during high school, competed in a talent show in Ridgeway with her sister Jane Hudson and friend June Crawley. Upon winning the talent show they recorded an album with WHO Radio in Des Moines.

Laveta was mother to four children: Allen Keeler, Fort Worth, TX; Lisa Bookter, Wichita, KS; Kim Patrick, Rochester, IL; and Stacie Schuchardt, Louisville, CO. She shared her passion for painting, drawing, sewing, knitting, music, singing, gardening and cooking with her children.

She worked a variety of jobs during her lifetime – from nursing school and being a candy striper to masking cars before painting to the fish pesticide research lab. She retired from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, Driver’s License Facility, after many years of dedicated service.

Her love and compassion for animals was a common thread throughout her lifetime and she always provided a loving home to any stray animals in need. Her companions included mice, parakeets, fish, hamsters, cats and dogs.

Family and friends are invited to honor Laveta’s life Wednesday, June 7 at 6:00pm at Toot Toot in Bethany, MO. Services will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Cainsville, MO with burial to follow at Zoar Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zoar Cemetery in Cainsville, MO.