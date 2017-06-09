Jefferson Highway Days bring excitement back to downtown

-
-
Republican-Clipper photo–Shuckin’ for treasure: Shelly Cooper Ellis pries apart the oyster shell, below, and finds a pear inside. She set up her booth in front of the HodgePodge on the Bethany Square during the Junkin’ on the Jefferson celebration last weekend. Watching the process are, from the left, Takaya Pottorff and Clinton McLain of Cainsville; Shanna Burrows of HodgePodge, and Kristal Clark of St. Joseph.
-
-
Republican-Clipper photo
Having fun with junk: Stephanie Findley and Diane Thomas, junkin’ buddies, spent the weekend selling some of their art work and artifacts at their booth near Etta May’s Corner. Several vendors were on hand for the Junkin’ on the Jefferson event in and around downtown Bethany.
-
-
Republican-Clipper photo
Jefferson Highway display: Jean Myers and Linda Daniel of the Harrison County Genealogy Society hold up a quilted wallhanging showing the route of the Jefferson Highway during the Junkin’ on the Jefferson celebration Saturday in Bethany. Iris Robertson made the quilt commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Pine to Palm Highway. Another item on the table was a stained glass replica of the JH highway sign.
-
-
Republican-Clipper photo
Good buys on sidewalk: Pam Abplanalp was shopping at Fosters’ for the Family on Saturday.
-
-
Republican-Clipper photo
by Emma Coulthard
New finds around town: ChrisDee’s Unique Boutique had a stand set up for the Junkin’ on Jefferson celebration. Pictured from left to right: Chrissy Thornton, Rebecca Thornton, LaRissa Thornton and Deanna Shilling. The young girls also had their own business going by selling lemonade and candy to customers.
-
-
Republican-Clipper photo
by Emma Coulthard
Good music: Dave the Guitar Guy entertained the crowd Sunday, June 4 in front of HodgePodge during Junkin’ on Jefferson. He played songs by artists such as George Straight that kept people gathered to hear more.
The consensus of opinion expressed during last weekend’s Junkin’ on the Jefferson was that Bethany should consider making it a yearly event.
TO READ FULL STORY YOU MUST BE AN ONLINE SUBSCRIBER …http://www.bethanyclipper.com/subscriptions