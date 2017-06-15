Dwight Wilson Goodwin, 1926-2017

MARTINSVILLE, MO: Dwight Wilson Goodwin, 91, Martinsville, MO passed from this life on June 13, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Dwight was born on April 6, 1926 on the family farm of his paternal grandfather, Ninevah Goodwin in Harrison County, MO. Dwight was the fourth child and eldest son of Roy Franklin Goodwin and Cleta Maude (Wilson) Goodwin.

Dwight was a 1943 graduate of Martinsville High School. He was an active member of FFA, and his Harrison County Grand Champion steer placed 6th at the American Royal in 1942. Dwight enlisted in the army a few months prior to his 18th birthday. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, Company ‘I’, during World War II. He married Pauline VanHoutan on June 27, 1947 in Wyandotte County, KS at the home of Rev. Storer. He then moved with Pauline to their farm near Washington Center, which served as their home for 64 years. Dwight was a deacon in the New Harmony Baptist Church and an active civic and community leader. He served on numerous boards including Washington Township, the Martinsville School, the Harrison County FHA, the Department of Natural Resources/Soil Conservation Services, the First State Bank of New Hampton, Crestview Retirement Home and the North Harrison ambulance board. Dwight proudly volunteered his service through VFW post 2176, including conducting military funerals for over 25 years. Dwight will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of exemplary character who devoted his life in service of his God, his country and his family.

Dwight was preceded in death by his wife and four siblings; an infant sister, Dewene Westlake, Nina Henton, and Franklin Goodwin.

He is survived by two sons, Alan Goodwin (Linda Hutchinson) Platte City, MO and James Goodwin (Clella Ross) Denver, MO; three grandchildren, Shane Goodwin, Weston, MO, Kynda Smith, Kansas City, and Jami Medina, Springfield; six great-grandchildren, Lindsay and Ashley Goodwin, Gus Ripley, Kynsey, McKaeda and Gannon Smith; and three sisters, Jean Lesnak, Jane Miller, and Joan Hensley.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Koger Cemetery and/or Wesley Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com