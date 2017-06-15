Republican-Clipper photo, Angela Ragan

Condemned home torn down: A large Victorian home, located northeast of One-Stop on East Main Street, was torn down last week by a demolition crew. Jeff Smith, an employee of Dusk ‘Til Down demolition, was operating the equipment. In recent weeks, the home had been declared a nuisance due to its deteriorating condition. The homeowner hired a contractor to tear down the structure after it was declared a nuisance under the city’s Municipal Code.