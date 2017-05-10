Two special sections available in this week’s Republican-Clipper

May 10, 2017
The graduating classes of 2017 and summer ball leagues appear in 2 special sections inside this week’s newspaper.
Savannah, MO: Gene Calvin Price, 96, Savannah, MO passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017. He was ...
BETHANY, MO: Gary Delmar Fenimore, 69, Bethany, MO passed away Friday, May 5, at his home in ...
A Celebration of Life for Gary Hagan will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2017 at East ...
John G. Vanzant, 86, of Kansas City, MO passed away at home April 27, 2017. Memorial services ...
Doris Ann Groom Miller, age 79, passed away May 3, 2017 at Orilla’s Way Assisted Living ...