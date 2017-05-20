South Harrison honor graduates

Republican-Clipper photo–

Honor graduates: South Harrison Principal Mark Forster announced the top five graduates of the South Harrison Class of 2017 during commencement ceremonies Sunday afternoon in the high school gym. Kylie Gannan, right, was the valedictorian of the class. The salutatorian was Coy Stephens, standing to Kylie’s left. The other top graduates were, from the right, Neiley Karns, third ranking; Tayla Doolittle, fourth ranking, and Sierra Deskins, fifth ranked student.