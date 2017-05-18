South Harrison band department presents awards at banquet

Republican-Clipper photo–
Former band member awards scholarship: Quinton Cox, right, a former South Harrison band member, presents the Quinton Cox musicianship scholarship to current band member Casey Wilson. Cox awards the scholarship each year at the South Harrison band awards program at the high school. Quinton’s scholarship is based upon how music has positively affected the student’s life and what music means to them. Winners must have developed a lifelong love of music. Quinton picks the winner based on an essay that each candidate submits to him.
Cox is a paramedic for the NTA ambulance district and has maintained his interest in composing and performance since graduating from high school.
Republican-Clipper photo–
Band awards: Students hold their certificates after the band awards program Thursday night at the South Harrison High School. They are, from left to right: Front row, Kylie Gannan, Ashley LeRette, Ashton Farmer, Skyler Ragan, Hannah Baker, Marissa Forgey, Cassy Ellis, Tyler DeWitt and Casey Wilson. Back row, Tyler Pankau, Garyn Holloway, Fayne Hamilton, Sierra Deskins, Ryan Carmichael, Tristen Miles and Daniel Karns.
Some 145 musicians were presented awards during the annual band department awards banquet last Thursday night at the South Harrison High School.
