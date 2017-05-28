Submitted photo

Shamrocks finish season: The North Harrison Shamrocks posted a 8-7 record in only their second year of baseball. Members of the team, from left to right, are: Back row, Coach Rob Claycomb, Ryan Jones, Collin Castleberry, Randy Rinehart, Trey Gilliland, JD Baker, Bobby Hutton, Jon Crowder, Ryan Thomsen and assistant coach Aaron Long. Front row, managers Grant Claycomb and Brett Emig, Logan Emig, Logan Huitt, Logan Craig, Lane Huitt, Tyler Lundy and manager Cooper Cracraft.