Ronald L. Spence, 1947-2017

Ronald L. Spence, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at his home.

He was born October 20, 1947 in Amarillo, Texas to Marvin and Erma (Chapman) Spence.

Ronald married Barbara L. Grace July 27, 1974, she survives of the home.

He was a police officer in Windsor, Missouri for two years, then later in Higginsville, Missouri, before retiring due to illness.

Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a big baseball fan. He belonged to bowling and pool leagues. Ron made model airplanes and donated them to the National War Museum. The highlight of his retirement was a mission trip to the Navajo Indian Reservation in Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include son, Derek Spence (Brandy); daughter, Kara Spence (Jeremy); son, Jarod Spence grandchildren, Troy and Jax; brother Lewis Hendren (Penny).

Memorial Service 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Bible Baptist Temple. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Jude Childrenís Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.