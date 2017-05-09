Submitted photo–
Rogers places in public speaking: Anderson Rogers of the South Harrison FFA Chapter placed sixth in the Division I prepared public speaking career development event at the 89th Missouri FFA Convention. Sixteen students from six districts were selected to compete at the state level. Rogers‚ advisor is Katie Harvey.
MFA Inc. sponsors the competition, which requires contestants to deliver a three- to four-minute speech based on an agriculture topic they have selected and researched. The contestants present their speech in front of a panel of judges and then undergo an additional three minutes of questions.