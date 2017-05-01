Patty Joyce Wood, 1934-2017

BETHANY, MO: Patty Joyce (Booth) Wood, of Bethany, MO passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at her home in Bethany, MO.

Patty was born in Cainsville, MO on March 17, 1934 the daughter of Clyde and Hazel (McBee) Booth.

She graduated from Cainsville School. Patty enjoyed her employment at the Corner Drug Store and Foodlane, in Bethany, in her earlier years. She and her husband, Gary, had a good time square dancing and playing cards with their family and friends. Patty also liked being outside in the garden and taking care of her flowers.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde “Sonny” Booth, and Gary Booth; sister, Melba Stallsworth; brothers-in-law, Glenn Anderson, Junior Stallsworth, Eugene Wood, Norman Wood; and step-son, Steven Wood.

She is survived by her husband Gary; sons, Bill Coon, Independence, MO and Phillip Coon, Maysville, MO; step-son Chuck(Paula)Wood, St. Joseph, MO, step daughter, Rhonda; grandchildren Rodney Coon, Matthew (Melissa) Coon, Brendin Wood, Cydney Wood, Anthony Wood, Sarah Wood, and Rhonda’s children; great grandson, Jace Coon; sisters, Peggy Anderson, Iva Polley, Eva Lucas, Lou Jennings, all of Bethany; sisters-in-law, Zoe Neil Scott and Marcia Booth, both of Ridgeway; brothers, Bill (Sheri) Booth, Maryville, MO, Steve (Karen) Booth, Ridgeway, MO and Jack (Charlotte) Booth, Kansas City, MO; and many nephews and nieces.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 5 in Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to Ridgeway Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com