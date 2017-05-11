NTA dive team helps in South Missouri rescues

-
-
Submitted photo
Dangerous crossing: A rescue team member waits while colleagues cross a swollen stream while assisting emergency services in South Missouri.
-
-
Submitted photo
Flood duty: NTA personnel pull out in their rescue boat while assisting with the South Missouri flood recovery operation.
The NTA ambulance district’s dive team took part in rescue operations in South Missouri after record rainfall flooded roadways and isolated entire communities in that part of the state.
