North Harrison girls win relay event at districts

Republican-Clipper photo–
Running in stride: Marlee Sadowski of North Harrison turns the corner while running the final leg of the 4×400-meter relay event Saturday afternoon at the Class 1 district track meet in Bethany. North Harrison won first place in the relay event to advance to the state sectionals.
North Harrison’s 4×400-meter relay team came from behind to edge out Green City at the Class 1, District 7 track meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bethany.
TO READ FULL STORY YOU MUST BE AN ONLINE SUBSCRIBER …http://www.bethanyclipper.com/subscriptions