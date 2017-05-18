Republican-Clipper photos–

More reservists leaving for Middle East: Army Reservists from Bethany’s 387th Human Resources unit, above, listen to speakers taking part in the farewell ceremony for the unit as it prepares for deployment to provide postal services to military serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. The ceremony was held Saturday afternoon at the American Legion Hall, south of Bethany, under the sponsorship of Bethany V.F.W. Post 216. John Arthur, a member of the USO from St. Louis, serves water and snacks to Specialist Abbie Obermier of St. Joseph, a member of the 387th. Bill Wyant bottom right, a member of the V.F.W. Post, spoke at the gathering of family and friends of the reservists. The V.F.W. will provide support services for the unit while it is deployed. Another unit from the 387th is already serving in the Middle East and will be coming home this summer.