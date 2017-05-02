Mary Alice Barnes Hodge, 1929-2017

BETHANY, MO: Mary Alice (Barnes) Hodge, 87, of Bethany, MO (formerly of Martinsville, MO) passed away May 1, 2017 at her home in Bethany, MO.

Mary was born two miles south of Martinsville on the family farm on November 1, 1929, the daughter of Lemon Robert and Willa Jean (Stanton) Barnes.

On August 15, 1947 she married Orie Hamilton “Buzz” Hodge at the home of Reverend O.D. Hedges.

She graduated from Martinsville High School with the class of 1948. Throughout Mary’s life she worked at the cap factories in Pattonsburg and Stanberry, in the office of Dr. Watkins Broyles, and in the office of Crestview Nursing Home. She was a member of the Martinsville Christian Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lemon and Willa; husband, Orie; sisters, Janet Woods and Loretta Youngs; brothers, Robert, Forest, and John Barnes; son-in-law, J.C. Harrison; and grandchildren, Casey Hodge and Jodi (Hodge) Gibson.

Survivors include her daughter, Jean Harrison, Springfield, IL; sons, Jack (Diana) Hodge, Bethany, MO and Joe (Marilyn) Hodge, Cairo, MO; grandchildren, Kim Hasty, Brandy Hodge, Courtney (Travis) Ellis, Wiatt (Kelly) Hodge, and Candice (Mike) Womack; great grandchildren, Addison and Colby Hasty, Cole and Brooklyn Ellis, Kade Newton and Chloe Hodge, Zack Gibson and Alli Hodge; and several nieces and nephews.

At Mary’s request, no visitation or funeral service will be held. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. Memorials may be made to Kidwell Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com