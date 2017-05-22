Lewis C. Meinholdt, 1929 – 2017

Bethany, MO: Lewis C. Meinholdt, 88, Bethany, MO (formerly of Mission, KS) passed away at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

He was born February 11, 1929 in Alma, Kansas the son of Charles and Rose Meinholdt.

On October 3, 1953, he married Martha Mae Morgan in Cameron, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Lewis was a warehouse distribution associate for the A & P Foodstores for many years. He served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings.

Also surviving are his son, Steven (Cheryl D. Pepperdine) Meinholdt, Overland Park, KS and brother, Frank Meinholdt, Emporia, KS.

Lewis has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.